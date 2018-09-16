ASU student shot, robbed on campus

ASU police say the victim, a 19-year-old student, was shot before having his vehicle stolen.
Published 1h at 3:04 PM
TODAY'S HEADLINES

Woman charged with smuggling drugs into daughter’s prison
A woman connected to a high-profile Elmore County child abuse case was arrested over the weekend.
By 

Jennifer Horton

29m 29m
Body of baby swept away in floodwaters recovered
The rescue operation began around 8:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of NC 218 East in New Salem.
By 

Web Staff

43m 43m
ASU student shot, robbed on campus
ASU police say the victim, a 19-year-old student, was shot before having his vehicle stolen.
By 

WSFA Staff

1h 1h
Covington County bridge at center of controversy

The Pigeon Creek Bridge between McKenzie and Red Level is closed and residents like Dale Griffin aren’t too happy about it.
By 

Bryan Henry

4h 4h
21-year-old charged with shooting into Montgomery home

A 21-year-old is facing a felony charge after court documents say he shot into a Montgomery home.
By 

WSFA Staff

4h 4h
NATIONAL HEADLINES

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By 

Web Staff

9:59 AM 9:59 AM
Pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms

Flooded rivers in North Carolina have begun to swamp coal ash dumps and low-lying hog farms, raising pollution concerns as swollen waterways approach their crests
By 

MICHAEL BIESECKER

7:43 AM 7:43 AM

SPORTS

Pros to tee off in 2nd Guardian Championship Golf Tournament

The pros will be teeing off once again at the Robert Trent Jones golf trail in Prattville for the second Guardian Championship Golf Tournament.
By 

Samantha Day

Published September 16, 2018 at 6:56 PM
AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 6; Wisconsin tumbles from top 10

By 

RALPH D. RUSSO

September 16 September 16
Tuskegee wrestles road win away from Clark-Atlanta

By 

Jahmal Kennedy

September 15 September 15
No. 1 Alabama blows past Mississippi 62-7

By 

DAVID BRANDT

September 15 September 15
ASU falls on road to No. 8 Kennesaw State

Alabama State was unable to hang with No. 8 Kennesaw State, falling on the road 62-13.
By 

Jahmal Kennedy

September 15 September 15