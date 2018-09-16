Skip to content
Baby Love
News
News
ASU student shot, robbed on campus
ASU police say the victim, a 19-year-old student, was shot before having his vehicle stolen.
By
WSFA Staff
Published 1h at 3:04 PM
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into daughter’s prison
By
Jennifer Horton
Published 29m at 3:47 PM
First Alert: Where is Fall?
By
Amanda Curran
Published 1h at 2:45 PM
Investigation underway after 83-year-old killed in Opelika crash
By
WSFA Staff
Published 1h at 2:36 PM
21-year-old charged with shooting into Montgomery home
By
WSFA Staff
Published 4h at 11:31 AM
Central Alabama Red Cross sends help to the Carolinas
By
Rosanna Smith
Published 8:45 AM at 8:45 AM
TODAY'S HEADLINES
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into daughter’s prison
A woman connected to a high-profile Elmore County child abuse case was arrested over the weekend.
By
Jennifer Horton
Body of baby swept away in floodwaters recovered
The rescue operation began around 8:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of NC 218 East in New Salem.
By
Web Staff
ASU student shot, robbed on campus
ASU police say the victim, a 19-year-old student, was shot before having his vehicle stolen.
By
WSFA Staff
Investigation underway after 83-year-old killed in Opelika crash
By
WSFA Staff
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
Student shot in hand at Blossomwood Elementary
By
Mason McGalliard
Covington County bridge at center of controversy
The Pigeon Creek Bridge between McKenzie and Red Level is closed and residents like Dale Griffin aren’t too happy about it.
By
Bryan Henry
21-year-old charged with shooting into Montgomery home
A 21-year-old is facing a felony charge after court documents say he shot into a Montgomery home.
By
WSFA Staff
4 people injured in wreck involving Sylacauga school bus
By
Clare Huddleston
Published 4h at 11:22 AM
Montgomery home heavily damaged after fire
By
WSFA Staff
Published 5h at 11:04 AM
Suspect wanted after robbery at Dothan gas station
By
WSFA Staff
Published 9:54 AM at 9:54 AM
Need the WSFA 12 News Defenders?
Local High School Football
Weekdays at 2 p.m.
Send us your Pictures
NATIONAL HEADLINES
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 1h at 2:59 PM
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 3h at 1:02 PM
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Published 5h at 11:09 AM
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By
Web Staff
Pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms
Flooded rivers in North Carolina have begun to swamp coal ash dumps and low-lying hog farms, raising pollution concerns as swollen waterways approach their crests
By
MICHAEL BIESECKER
SPORTS
Pros to tee off in 2nd Guardian Championship Golf Tournament
The pros will be teeing off once again at the Robert Trent Jones golf trail in Prattville for the second Guardian Championship Golf Tournament.
By
Samantha Day
Published September 16, 2018 at 6:56 PM
AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 6; Wisconsin tumbles from top 10
By
RALPH D. RUSSO
Tuskegee wrestles road win away from Clark-Atlanta
By
Jahmal Kennedy
No. 1 Alabama blows past Mississippi 62-7
By
DAVID BRANDT
ASU falls on road to No. 8 Kennesaw State
Alabama State was unable to hang with No. 8 Kennesaw State, falling on the road 62-13.
By
Jahmal Kennedy
CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND
Spartakus Mexican Restaurant Open in Montgomery
Prattville Bamboo Forest – Hike This Hidden Gem
Soul Food in Montgomery: Mrs. B’s Home Cooking
6 Great, Free Parks to Visit This Weekend
COMMUNITY
Pike Road Fire holds annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
By
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb brings hundreds to Montgomery
By
Rosanna Smith
12 Talk: BTW Magnet School says thank you to volunteers
By
Adoption prices cut in half this weekend at MHS
By
LifeSouth says blood donors still needed
By
Jordyn Elston
HEALTH
New diabetes monitoring devices may be headed to a school near you
By
Tonya Terry
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
Volunteer who rocks babies donates $1M to Alabama hospital
National Suicide Prevention Week aims to inform, engage public
By
Zumba may be good for your body and mind
By
NATIONAL
Sean Penn talks about the #MeToo movement
By
Coca-Cola may start selling cannabis-infused drinks
By
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Big Pharma was supposed to self-police fentanyl prescriptions. It failed. Patients died.
By
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
By
CAMPAIGN COVERAGE
‘Unbelievable’: Bald eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Statewide candidates share platforms at convention
By
Lydia Nusbaum
Law professor weighs in on Kavanaugh confirmation hearings
By
Ivey raises $495,000 in August; Maddox to report $338,000
Sec. Merrill: Most AL voter fraud complaints now resolved
By