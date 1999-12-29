Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
The wife of former ALGOP Chairman Bill Armistead was hit by a car and killed Thursday, according to officials with the Linden Police Department.More >>
The wife of former ALGOP Chairman Bill Armistead was hit by a car and killed Thursday, according to officials with the Linden Police Department.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle crash at this hour that's causing heavy delays on Interstate 65 northbound at the 142 mile marker, near Fort Deposit.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle crash at this hour that's causing heavy delays on Interstate 65 northbound at the 142 mile marker, near Fort Deposit.More >>
A convicted murderer who was wanted for crimes in Pike County is back in custody, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A convicted murderer who was wanted for crimes in Pike County is back in custody, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
On March 16, Tessa Desmet, 15, was shot as she talked with friends after school. She is gaining more feeling by the day as she deals with her injuries. Those around her are amazed at her strength and determination.More >>
On March 16, Tessa Desmet, 15, was shot as she talked with friends after school. She is gaining more feeling by the day as she deals with her injuries. Those around her are amazed at her strength and determination.More >>
The name of a 13-year-old girl who was shot and killed early Thursday morning is being released by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The name of a 13-year-old girl who was shot and killed early Thursday morning is being released by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The Macon County Humane Society is making an urgent plea to the public for help because they have reached full capacity.More >>
The Macon County Humane Society is making an urgent plea to the public for help because they have reached full capacity.More >>
New attractions in Gulf Shores are expected to draw in large crowds.More >>
New attractions in Gulf Shores are expected to draw in large crowds.More >>
The Texas Roadhouse on 7525 Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery is set to reopen Friday evening at 5 p.m.More >>
The Texas Roadhouse on 7525 Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery is set to reopen Friday evening at 5 p.m.More >>
Residents in Union Springs say there’s been an uptick in shooting leaving residents concerned.More >>
Residents in Union Springs say there’s been an uptick in shooting leaving residents concerned.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Montgomery police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting early Friday morning.More >>
Montgomery police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting early Friday morning.More >>
Typically when you think of Botox you only think of it as a treatment for more youthful skin.More >>
Typically when you think of Botox you only think of it as a treatment for more youthful skin.More >>
The members of the Pike Road Lions Club are preparing for their seventh annual Community Wide Yard Sale.More >>
The members of the Pike Road Lions Club are preparing for their seventh annual Community Wide Yard Sale.More >>
The public is invited to an event in honor of a former board member and board of trustee who played an instrumental role in the Montgomery City- County Public Library system.More >>
The public is invited to an event in honor of a former board member and board of trustee who played an instrumental role in the Montgomery City- County Public Library system.More >>
The Easter Bunny will be arriving at The Eastdale Mall Ice Palace Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m.More >>
The Easter Bunny will be arriving at The Eastdale Mall Ice Palace Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m.More >>
Alabama's unemployment rate is down slightly as more workers find jobs.More >>
Alabama's unemployment rate is down slightly as more workers find jobs.More >>
Troup County Superior Court found an Alabama woman guilty of stealing more than $100,000 from a local nonprofit organization and the Board of Education.More >>
Troup County Superior Court found an Alabama woman guilty of stealing more than $100,000 from a local nonprofit organization and the Board of Education.More >>
Thunder in the skies, stars in the park, and America’s favorite past time.More >>
Thunder in the skies, stars in the park, and America’s favorite past time.More >>
Blockbuster went out of business because renting movies from brick and mortar stores quickly became a thing of the past.More >>
Blockbuster went out of business because renting movies from brick and mortar stores quickly became a thing of the past.More >>
Police are searching for two robbery suspects, who targeted a cannon gas station Wednesday night in Enterprise.More >>
Police are searching for two robbery suspects, who targeted a cannon gas station Wednesday night in Enterprise.More >>
David Nash, a former doctor convicted of murder-for-hire in 2014, has been released from jail following remand instructions from the Court of Criminal Appeals, according to court documents.More >>
David Nash, a former doctor convicted of murder-for-hire in 2014, has been released from jail following remand instructions from the Court of Criminal Appeals, according to court documents.More >>
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is releasing photos of a man wanted in connection with the Monday armed robbery of a bank in Georgiana.More >>
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is releasing photos of a man wanted in connection with the Monday armed robbery of a bank in Georgiana.More >>
Picture courtesy: Alabama Forestry Commission Just in the past seven days there have been 143 wildfires in Alabama burning 3,709 acres.More >>
Experts say the recent fires are starting to creep up in size and intensity.?More >>
Alabama's new prison plan could end up costing the state more than$1.3 billion.More >>
Alabama's new prison plan could end up costing the state more than$1.3 billion.More >>
Judge Troy Massey has lifted the no bond status for the Robert E. Lee High School student accused of shooting and injuring another student.More >>
Judge Troy Massey has lifted the no bond status for the Robert E. Lee High School student accused of shooting and injuring another student.More >>
During a hearing on Thursday, Montgomery Circuit Court Judge James Anderson recused from the high-profile murder case involving a Montgomery Police Officer at the request of defense attorney Mickey McDermott.More >>
During a hearing on Thursday, Montgomery Circuit Court Judge James Anderson recused from the high-profile murder case involving a Montgomery Police Officer at the request of defense attorney Mickey McDermott.More >>
The spring German Sausage Festival is getting ready for a full day of fun Saturday, March 25. The festival is famous for its German sausage and sauerkraut.More >>
The spring German Sausage Festival is getting ready for a full day of fun Saturday, March 25. The festival is famous for its German sausage and sauerkraut.More >>
Auburn, AL welcomed a new Stein Mart this week. The store opened March 23 and was celebrated with a grand opening event. The first 200 customers received a free Stein Mart tote bag and a chance to receive one of ten Stein Mart Gift Cards ranging from $50-$500.More >>
Auburn, AL welcomed a new Stein Mart this week. The store opened March 23 and was celebrated with a grand opening event. The first 200 customers received a free Stein Mart tote bag and a chance to receive one of ten Stein Mart Gift Cards ranging from $50-$500.More >>
On Thursday, March 24, 2017, the Auburn Police Division arrested Patrick William Bentley, age 28 and Rodney James Vite, age 24, both from Auburn on numerous warrants.More >>
On Thursday, March 24, 2017, the Auburn Police Division arrested Patrick William Bentley, age 28 and Rodney James Vite, age 24, both from Auburn on numerous warrants.More >>
Four men charged in a murderous crime spree in Decatur appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning.More >>
Four men charged in a murderous crime spree in Decatur appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning.More >>
At Saturday’s West Alabama Heart Walk in Tuscaloosa, hundreds of people will be out to fight back against the number one killer of Alabamians: heart disease. For many of the walkers, like Jheovanny Gomez, the cause is personal.More >>
At Saturday’s West Alabama Heart Walk in Tuscaloosa, hundreds of people will be out to fight back against the number one killer of Alabamians: heart disease. For many of the walkers, like Jheovanny Gomez, the cause is personal.More >>
Here are photos of those arrested, charged with a felony and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility in March.More >>
Here are photos of those arrested, charged with a felony and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility in March.More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
A baby girl born with four legs and feet, as well as an additional spine and other body parts, had a successful surgery and is expected to live a normal life, said doctors from Advocate Children's Hospital.More >>
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.More >>
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.More >>
WalletHub analyzed how healthcare subsidies under the current proposed Republican bill would impact cities in the U.S. Here are the 10 most negatively impacted areas.More >>
WalletHub analyzed how healthcare subsidies under the current proposed Republican bill would impact cities in the U.S. Here are the 10 most negatively impacted areas.More >>
Snowstorms ravaged the Northeast yesterday, causing everything from delays to massive highway collisions.More >>
Snowstorms ravaged the Northeast yesterday, causing everything from delays to massive highway collisions.More >>
When you open up a restaurant, sometimes all you need is a good name to catch someone’s eye.More >>
When you open up a restaurant, sometimes all you need is a good name to catch someone’s eye.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
As we are in the middle of the Lenten season I wonder how many of us have stuck to our pledge to give up something.More >>
As we are in the middle of the Lenten season I wonder how many of us have stuck to our pledge to give up something.More >>
Here are photos of those arrested, charged with a felony and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility in March.More >>
Here are photos of those arrested, charged with a felony and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility in March.More >>
Get the latest information on Alabama politics.More >>
Get the latest information on Alabama politics.More >>
Take the same tools the First Alert Weather Team uses with you anywhere you go.More >>
Take the same tools the First Alert Weather Team uses with you anywhere you go.More >>
Find out what's new on BOUNCE TV on WSFA 12.2.More >>
Take a look at mug shots of the most wanted criminals in the area, courtesy of Central Alabama Crimestoppers. Then call 334-215-STOP with information that may lead to their arrest.More >>
Here is a new group of mug shots of the most wanted criminals in the area, courtesy of Central Alabama Crimestoppers. Call 334-215-STOP with information that may lead to their arrest.More >>
Click here for news on movies, TV, awards, literature and other general entertainment news.More >>
Click here for news on movies, TV, awards, literature and other general entertainment news.More >>
Find things to do, upload your own events.More >>
In Tom McCoy's eyes, his wife, known as Ruthie, is just as beautiful as when they met in Lubbock in 1950.More >>
In Tom McCoy's eyes, his wife, known as Ruthie, is just as beautiful as when they met in Lubbock in 1950.More >>
The teenager credited the training he received in police program for teenagers for knowing what to do to save his friend's life.More >>
The teenager credited the training he received in police program for teenagers for knowing what to do to save his friend's life.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Several videos posted to Facebook show Murphy, a Goldendoodle, enjoying his medical cone as a convenient holster for pasta and popcorn.More >>
Several videos posted to Facebook show Murphy, a Goldendoodle, enjoying his medical cone as a convenient holster for pasta and popcorn.More >>
An alert employee was able to talk the woman out of spending $4,000.More >>
An alert employee was able to talk the woman out of spending $4,000.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
It's about the time of year that college acceptance letters are going in the mail.More >>
It's about the time of year that college acceptance letters are going in the mail.More >>
Montgomery officials want to clear out vacant lots and breathe new life into neighborhoods with a new effort to unload unused properties across the city. More than 100 properties are up for grabs on the cheap as part of the surplus sale.More >>
Montgomery officials want to clear out vacant lots and breathe new life into neighborhoods with a new effort to unload unused properties across the city. More than 100 properties are up for grabs on the cheap as part of the surplus sale.More >>
After five years of hosting events at the Montgomery Riverfront Park, city leaders say Second Saturdays are going away.More >>
After five years of hosting events at the Montgomery Riverfront Park, city leaders say Second Saturdays are going away.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are looking for some special kids to be a part of the 2017 season as an honorary bat kid of the game.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are looking for some special kids to be a part of the 2017 season as an honorary bat kid of the game.More >>
BOSTON is headed to play in the capital city, officials with the Montgomery Performing Arts Center announced on Monday.More >>
BOSTON is headed to play in the capital city, officials with the Montgomery Performing Arts Center announced on Monday.More >>
Chocolate and Raspberry Custard in a Jar-serves 4More >>
Chocolate and Raspberry Custard in a Jar-serves 4More >>
White Chocolate Krispie Hearts: Let is set then wrap and give to the ones you love!More >>
White Chocolate Krispie Hearts: Let is set then wrap and give to the ones you love!More >>