UAB employees injured in bus crash in northwest AL

Winston County, AL (WBRC) - More than two dozen UAB employees were involved in a bus wreck in Winston County while on a retreat.
UAB says the 26 employees and a bus driver were involved in the crash. We’re told the employees were pediatric residents returning from a retreat at Camp McDowell.
UAB released an update Sunday afternoon saying that UAB Hospital received 21 people from the accident scene. Cullman Regional Medical Center received six patients from the accident scene. Four of those patients were examined, treated if necessary, and released. The two remaining patients from Cullman Regional were transferred to UAB Friday evening, bringing the total number of patients received at UAB to 23. Of those, a total of 17 patients have been examined, treated if necessary, and released. The conditions of the remaining six admitted patients continue to range from good to fair.
“No one expects it to hit right at home like this, to have your own trainees and colleagues to be involved in it, but as all physicians we learn from our own experiences and learn the most when either our loved ones or we ourselves are patients,” said Dr. Selwyn Vickers, Dean of the UAB School of Medicine.
The residents had just finished a retreat at Camp McDowell. At the time of the wreck, they were on their way to the director of the program’s home for a final social event.
The bus involved is a Blazer Express vehicle operated by First Transit. A statement from First Transit says the bus says driver was put on administrative leave pending investigation. The driver was taken to the hospital after the wreck.
UAB trauma surgeon Dr. Jeff Karby said those transported to UAB went straight to the trauma bay.
“Out trauma team evaluated those patients . We are trying to diagnosis those injuries and identify any particular life-threatening injuries,” he said.
