Friday Night Forecast

A typical Alabama September weekend unfolds over the next few days. We expect a mix of sun and clouds each day; then, in the late morning/early afternoon, a few scattered showers and storms will pop up. These will only affect SOME of us (30% Saturday, 40% Sunday), many of us will stay hot, humid and rain-free.
A weak front approaches early next week, which will help to pull together more moisture. This means a greater coverage of those scattered showers and storms for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will slowly decrease over the second half of next week. We stay typically hot through the next seven to ten days, with afternoon highs consistently in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Simply put, the Atlantic Ocean is going buck wild, and will soon get even wilder.
Tropical Storm Florence is expected to regain hurricane strength soon, and will likely become a major hurricane early next week. It's too early to know for sure, but evidence is growing that it could threaten the east coast of the United States next week.
Tropical Storm Helene formed late this evening with sustained winds of 40 m.p.h. Helene is positioned over the far eastern Atlantic, and gradual strengthening is expected over the next few days as it moves west across the Atlantic.
Topical Depression Nine formed over eastern Atlantic late this afternoon. It will also move westward over the open Atlantic during the next five days, in the general direction of the Caribbean Sea. It will likely strengthen into a tropical storm within the next day or so, and when it does, it will become Isaac.
Neither Helene nor TD Nine pose any threat to the United States over the next five days. Beyond that, it’s too early to speculate on their eventual destination, but they bear close watching.