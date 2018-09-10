Stock markets pick up after Asia drops over Trump tariffs

U.S.-CHINA TRADE: On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that $267 billion in potential new tariffs, which would essentially hit every product imported from China, were "ready to go on short notice if I want." Such a step would significantly escalate his trade war with Beijing and would likely increase costs for a broad range of U.S. businesses and consumers. The Trump administration is already poised to slap tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China, such as handbags and bicycle tires. The U.S. has already imposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products, for which Beijing has retaliated with an equal amount of import taxes on U.S. goods.