Andalusia police work to dispel rumors after 4 shootings

“Speculation of gang involvement in our area has been highly discussed by local citizens,” the police department said. “As of the most recent information received, the shootings have been related to drug activity and no organized gang activity has been reported. Individuals in our City that have been involved in any of the drug activity, shooting incidents, or violence let this be fair warning, ‘we will not stop working until you all are off of the streets and your criminal actions are prosecuted.’”