Andalusia police work to dispel rumors after 4 shootings

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - A string of shootings in the southeast Alabama city of Andalusia has some residents worried about gang activity, but the police department says their investigation doesn’t support that conclusion.
Andalusia police are trying to solve cases involving shootings on Aug. 6 on Snead Street, Aug. 11 on Oak Street, Aug. 29 on Pugh Street, and most recently, Sept. 6 on Little Street.
Police say their ongoing investigation, including interviews with witnesses, victims and possible suspects indicates the shootings stem not from gang activity but from drug activity.
“Speculation of gang involvement in our area has been highly discussed by local citizens,” the police department said. “As of the most recent information received, the shootings have been related to drug activity and no organized gang activity has been reported. Individuals in our City that have been involved in any of the drug activity, shooting incidents, or violence let this be fair warning, ‘we will not stop working until you all are off of the streets and your criminal actions are prosecuted.’”
Andalusia police officers are working a “strategic plan” with other agencies to address the area’s drug activities.
“Officers continue to work assigned overtime and specific details to high crime, high drug reported areas," the police department said. "We will continue to monitor these areas with increased patrols."
