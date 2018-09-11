Arrest made in Opelika attempted murder case

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - A Lee County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery after a shooting on Aug. 12.
Opelika police took 21-year-old Octavius C. Bryant, Jr. into custody Monday.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Hurst Street.
Authorities say Bryant was arrested without incident.
Detectives are still looking for anyone who may have information that could help with this case. Call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
You can also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.