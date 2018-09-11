Birmingham Police confiscating Bird scooters after company starts rentals without license

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has had enough of a scooter company which is renting electronic scooters without a license.
Bird recently opened for business in the city and started renting scooters using an app for customers. However, the rental company doesn’t have any legal right to operate in Birmingham.
Birmingham city leaders were shocked to find out Bird just started operating in Birmingham. Scooters suddenly started appearing at street corners. People use an app to locate and pay for renting the scooters. Just last week, Bird contacted city hall for the first time informing them they were here.
On Monday, the Birmingham Police Department began confiscating the scooters. So far, about 41 have been picked up.
A spokesman for Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city just wants them to obey the laws. “Birmingham welcomes innovation and innovators. We are continuing open for that, but for the innovation to happen and maintain that type of environment, all the businesses must follow processes and procedures,” said Rick Journey with the mayor’s office.
Journey said competing companies are in contact with Birmingham and are currently going through the procedures of obtaining a license and insuring customers will be safe.
