2 charged with murder of Dothan man

Two men are facing murder charges in the death of a Dothan man.
According to Dothan Police, Dontavious Givens, 24, and Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins, unknown age, are each facing one count of murder.
The charges are related to a death investigation that began on Monday. Officers were called to the 300 block of Pettus Street on a call of an assault. When they arrived at the scene they found a man, later identified as 59-year-old Neal Craft Barber, lying in the driveway.
Police say it was obvious to officers that Barber had been the victim of an assault. Barber was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation into the assault, Given and Collins were taken into custody. The two men were found inside a storage building, along with others, at the scene.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the storage building where it was then determined that the assault has taken place there. They later discovered that an argument earlier Monday morning has led to a physical altercation between Barber and the two men. Barber suffered blunt force trauma to his head that was not survivable.
Given and Collins are being held in the Houston County Jail without bond. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Houston County Circuit Court.
