Fire destroys large house in Tallassee

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A nearly 10,000 square-foot home was destroyed Monday evening in Tallassee, according to fire officials.
Capt. Peter Mastin with the Reeltown Fire Department says the blaze started after lightning struck the large home, located on Greenwood Road.
Mastin said there were people inside the house when the fire broke out, but everyone was able to escape without injury.
A WSFA 12 News viewer shared dramatic video showing huge flames eating through the roof of the structure as crews worked to put it out.
Mastin said it took crews from five fire departments to bring the fire under control.
