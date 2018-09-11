First Alert: Wednesday morning fog, Florence track shifts west

Isolated pockets of rain will fade overnight, leaving us dry by sunrise Wednesday. Patchy fog will form early tomorrow, especially in places that have rain tonight; that fog could be dense in spots.
Scattered rain and rumbles will fire in the afternoon again Wednesday...and Thursday...and Friday. So, the overall pattern isn’t changing.
But - there will be fewer of these scattered storms Thursday and beyond, as moisture levels in our atmosphere drops. Of course, as rain chances go down, temperatures go up - we’ll go back into the lower 90s by the weekend.
Florence is a dangerous Category Four hurricane in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to make landfall early Friday, then turn west and move slowly across North Carolina. Here’s the NHC track issued at 10pm Tuesday night. There has been a sizeable south/west shift in this track, which will likely increase the risk of flooding across South Carolina, western North Carolina and northeast Georgia.
A catastrophic combination of coastal storm surge, destructive wind and inland flooding will make Florence a storm to remember for at least North Carolina, and perhaps South Carolina as well.
To the south, Isaac will churn into the Caribbean Sea this weekend. It’s eventual destination is still unclear, but it should be watched.
Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist
