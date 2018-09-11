Guns stolen during Pike County burglary

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Numerous guns were stolen from a business in Brundidge, according to the Brundidge Police Department.
Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport says the burglary happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. An employee who came to open the store, Jackson Hardware, discovered the break in.
During the burglary, the office was ransacked and the gun case was broken into. Davenport says a total of 14 guns, mostly handguns, were taken during the burglary. Some long guns were also taken.
The suspect or suspects appeared to have been focused on taking the weapons rather than money or other items, Davenport said.
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the department in solving this burglary. If you have any information about the burglary, please call the Brundidge Police Department.
