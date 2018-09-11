Investigation into Selma City Finance Office widens

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A state investigation is underway in the Selma City Finance Office. What started as a possible ethics violation with finance director Ronita Wade has now turned to an apparent ‘criminal misconduct’ investigation by the attorney general’s office.
“That’s a city-owned computer, no expectation of privacy,” said Selma City Police Chief Spencer Collier.
WSFA 12 News has learned the attorney general’s office took over the investigation about six weeks ago. Investigators are specifically looking at Ronita Wade’s laptop and hard drives. According to Collier, the allegations center on the fact that Wade allegedly wrote phony invoices on fictitious companies, generating hundreds of dollars.
“This is a company that has not registered with the Secretary of State nor has a business license. There is clearly no who is affiliated with these fictitious companies,” said Collier.
WSFA 12 News reached out to the attorney general’s office for additional information but the AG’s office would not confirm or deny whether it was looking into the possible wrongdoing on the part of Wade.
Wade has referred all questions to her attorney in Montgomery. Attorney Julian McPhillips said there is no basis to the allegations and added this is a case of jealousy, accusing the current mayor of trying to undermine Wade.
“Separately, there is another company that is a real functioning company that does business with the city in the six-figures annually. It’s documents where she created the invoices on behalf of this company but traded on her computer, which is a city computer, on city time, submitted the invoices to be paid, a check was cut and at least on two occasions was signed and took possession of the checks,” said the chief.
In a strange turn of events, this will come to a head Tuesday night in the Selma City Council meeting. Chief Collier confirmed the city council may vote to remove the mayor’s power to appoint a department head such as the police chief. If that happens, the council could turn around and vote to fire the chief himself.
Collier said he chose to turn over the case to the attorney general’s office because the Selma Police Department doesn’t have the resources to handle an investigation such as this one.
