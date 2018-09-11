Moving flag tribute honors lives lost, impacted on 9/11

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Tributes honoring the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks are happening across the country and right here in Alabama.
At Vaughn Road Park there was a special moving tribute organized by Team Red White and Blue, a community outreach group, which honored the lives lost and impacted by the terrorist attacks.
“Because of the attacks on September 11th - that day that changed America forever - almost 3,000 people were murdered that day," said event coordinator Christopher Lee Fischer. "Thousands of people more have died. Tens of thousands injured and countless families have been altered,” Fischer added. “This is really about honoring and remembering the people.”
It’s a moving tribute in the literal sense.
“We have the American flag moving for 9 hours and 11 minutes,” Fischer explained.
For a minimum of 30 minutes, people signed up to walk or run the path at Vaughn Road Park to move the flag along the walking path.
Some came to the park with the intention of participating and others were moved by what the tribute represented and then decided to join in.
“We saw this. I was curious about what was happening and I like what she was saying,” said veteran Rayfus Carter., “It’s always an honor to carry the flag.”
“I think it’s a good way to remember and 17 years later I think it’s easy for a lot of people to kind of be far removed from it,” added Becca Scogin, “I can hold up the flag for 30 minutes. That’s the least I can do.”
And with every step around the track there was a moment to reflect.
“For me thinking about those families waiting outside for days with the pictures on the walls and how their lives have been in the last 17 years,” said Laurie Edmondson.
“It makes me feel good inside," Fischer admitted. "It makes me feel like we all have pride and we all care about each other and remembering everything that happened.”
The group started walking at 6 a.m. Tuesday with an end time at 3:11 p.m.
