Several events held in remembrance of 9-11

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There are a number of events happening in our area to remember those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. One of those unique events will be held right here in Montgomery
The Moving Tribute is hosted by Team Red White and Blue. RWB representatives and volunteers will be carrying around an American flag non-stop in Vaughn Park for a total of 9 hours and 11 minutes. This is tribute is a way to pay honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The event will start at 6 a.m. and wrap up at 3:11 p.m. RWB is a non-profit organization focused on enriching the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.
Also, HandsOn River Region will be honoring first responders throughout the week of 9/11 by encouraging families, organizations, businesses and schools to adopt a fire station in their area. The Adopt-A-Station program allows individuals or groups to show their support for our first responders by coordinating acts of kindness such as visiting with a plate of cookies, delivering a note of appreciation or just dropping by to say “thank you.” Visit this website and click on the “VOLUNTEER” button to adopt a fire station near you today!
This week Hands on River Region is also making sure elementary-aged students learn the importance of emergency and disaster preparedness through a customized disaster training called The Pillowcase Project. The American Red Cross created the Pillowcase Project following the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The program teaches students about personal and family preparedness and safety skills, local hazards and basic coping skills. Each child who participates will have the opportunity to create a disaster kit using a personal pillowcase from home. Presenters will show students the kinds of items they should put in their pillowcase and have with them if they have to leave home following a disaster. Items include flashlights, water, extra clothing and other comfort items.
Some other events happened in our area:
- Montgomery Fire and Rescue will have a ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. on Madison Avenue.
- The Pintlala Library will have an American flag dedication at 9 a.m.
- At 10 a.m. there will be a remembrance ceremony for victims on Alabama State University’s campus.
- Pike Road Fire Department hosts a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the RSA Tower. It starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.