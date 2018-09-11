Several events held in remembrance of 9-11

This week Hands on River Region is also making sure elementary-aged students learn the importance of emergency and disaster preparedness through a customized disaster training called The Pillowcase Project. The American Red Cross created the Pillowcase Project following the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The program teaches students about personal and family preparedness and safety skills, local hazards and basic coping skills. Each child who participates will have the opportunity to create a disaster kit using a personal pillowcase from home. Presenters will show students the kinds of items they should put in their pillowcase and have with them if they have to leave home following a disaster. Items include flashlights, water, extra clothing and other comfort items.