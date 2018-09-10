Surveillance video sheds new light on Auburn shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police are continuing to work an ongoing investigation where five people were shot and 20-year-old Evan Wilson from Tuskegee, Alabama died.
As of Monday, police markings still remain tattooed on the sidewalks in front of the Lambda Chi fraternity house on West Magnolia Avenue in Auburn.
Newly obtained surveillance video is showing the moment shots were fired and chaos ensued around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The video shows two people getting out of a car walking towards a crowd.
Police say before the shots were fired, an argument happened.
You can see the crowd of people inching in getting closer to one another.
As time goes by, the group appears to exchange words and the next thing you know, one person pulls a gun and fires the trigger towards a number of people.
Shots were fired, chaos unfolded, then the crowd sprinted in different directions.
Captain Lorenza Dorsey with the Auburn Police department says they are continuing to pour over evidence in this case. He says a number of guns were recovered from the scene. Shooting victims are aged 16 to 21 years old.
"This is not a random situation. The victim and suspect were known to each other and the victim, in this case, was targeted," says Dorsey. "It's concerning so we are going to try and do those things we do to keep these type incidents from occurring."
Meantime, 17-year-old Jarvis Nichols is a juvenile charged with murder in this case. He is in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they are not ruling out more suspects to be taken into custody in this case.
