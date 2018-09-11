Vote for the Fever Star Athlete of the Week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 Sports team will announce three nominees for the Fever Star Athlete of the Week award.
Then it's up to Fever Country to determine the winner! Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard (You can vote once every 24 hours)! We'll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.
At the end of the season, we’ll invite all the weekly finalists to the station for a Fever Star Athlete party. That’s when we’ll name the Fever Star Athlete of the Year!
Here are the Week 3 Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees:
- Javion Posey (Greenville) - Posey Pased for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown in Greenville’s win over Tallassee.
- DJ Patrick (Elmore County) - Patrick rushed for 306 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Panthers' win over Leeds on Friday.
- Tony Amerson (St. James) - Amerson rushed for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Trojans' win over Bullock County on Friday.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Week 1 - Cameron Faison, Reeltown High School RB
Week 2 - Jamari Smith, Success Unlimited
