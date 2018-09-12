AL sends help to NC as Hurricane Florence nears

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The State of Alabama is answering a call for help from leaders in the Carolinas and is sending resources east ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that she’s sending state personnel and resources to North Carolina to help with hurricane response efforts. A mobile communication site vehicle, an AEMA staffer and one responder from Mobile County are en route to a staging area in the Tar Heel State.
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) has gotten requests for help from both North and South Carolina, Ivey’s office confirmed.
“As the East Coast makes preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence, Alabama will also be prepared to aid in any way we can," Ivey said. "I spoke with the governors of North and South Carolina and offered our support. Alabama EMA will continue working with their counterparts in the Carolinas. Taking the necessary precautions ahead of time and having all hands-on deck to respond is of the utmost importance. Alabama stands ready to help.”
“We are leaning forward to support those states that may be impacted by Hurricane Florence” said AEMA Director Brian Hastings. “We are a close-knit team in FEMA Region IV, and when one state is threatened, we all stand ready to assist our incredible neighbors to prepare, respond and recover to save lives and mitigate human suffering. Alabama is always ready to assist when there is a need.”
Ivey’s office said the resource deployment is managed through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact and that services provided by the state sending aid are reimbursed by the state asking for assistance.
The EMAC was enacted by Congress in 1996 in response to the devastation of Hurricane Andrew four years earlier as a way for states to help each other in times of disaster.
Ivey said more support is under consideration for states that may be impacted by Florence including:
- Nurse strike team
- Emergency Operations Center personnel
- Damage assessment teams and debris management personnel
- Mental health professionals
- Volunteer services personnel
- Maxwell Incident Support Base
- Electrical line maintenance crews
In addition, 350 personnel from Alabama Power, including 85 from our area, headed to the Carolinas to assist once the storm passes.
Wednesday, a six-man Power Restoration Team from Opelika Power Services left to provide mutual aid assistance to cities in North Carolina in the path of Hurricane Florence.
Crews from Alabama’s rural electric cooperatives are standing by to deploy to help their fellow cooperatives in North Carolina, expected to feel the full force of Hurricane Florence this week.
At least 16 of the state’s 22 electric cooperatives have pledged to send up to 125 men to help in power restoration to areas expected to lose electrical power in the wake of the hurricane.
Alabama’s 22 rural electric cooperatives deliver power to more than 1 million people, or a quarter of the state’s population, and they maintain more than 71,000 miles of power line.
