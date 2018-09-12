All passengers on Montgomery MATS bus taken to hospital after crash

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A crash involving a MATS mini bus sent all of the bus's passengers to hospitals in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Department Captain Regina Duckett, the crash happened on W. Fairview Ave. at Interstate 65 and involved the bus and a pickup truck.
The seven bus passengers, all adults, were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
