Body pulled from Lake Martin Tuesday morning

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a body was pulled from Lake Martin Tuesday morning.
According to Cpl. Jesse Thornton, ALEA Marine Patrol responded to an area of the lake near Kowaliga after receiving reports of a body in the water. A man was recovered and pronounced dead.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call initially, but Marine Patrol took the lead once it was determined what happened.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
