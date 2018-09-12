BTW to hold ‘thank you’ brunch following fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Booker T. Washington Magnet High School faces a long journey in its quest to rebuild following a devastating fire. The flames last month destroyed a large portion of the arts high school’s campus near downtown.
As the school moves forward, administrators say the help of the community will be crucial. And they say the community already has stepped up to the plate. Many describe the level of support shown immediately after the fire as overwhelming. So students, teachers and administrators now want to say ‘thank you.’
The school is working with Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church to host a ‘thank you’ brunch this Saturday. Everyone who helped the school in recent weeks is invited to the event, including those who helped in the initial fire suppression efforts to those who helped in the school’s transition to its temporary facility.
That includes first responders, volunteers and donors – whether they gave just a little of their time and money or a lot.
The brunch will be a ‘come and go’ event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Frazer’s fellowship hall, which is located on Atlanta Highway. A short video presentation will be made at around 9:40 a.m. Governor Key Ivey, State School Superintendent Eric Mackey, and School Principal Quesha Starks will be among the speakers.
Those who wish to attend are encouraged to RSVP on the Eventbrite page.
BTW’s non-profit support organization, the F.A.M.E. Foundation, is collecting donations to assist in the school’s transition to its temporary location inside the former Hayneville Road Elementary School. Donors can make tax-deductible contributions at the foundation’s website.
