Credit card fraud suspect sought

Credit card fraud suspect sought
Do you recognize this unidentified woman? She's wanted for credit card fraud in Montgomery. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | September 12, 2018 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 4:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are releasing a photo of an unknown woman in hopes of solving a credit card fraud investigation.

Law enforcement says a vehicle was broken into at Brewbaker School on Aug. 29.

Immediately after the vehicle was broken into, authorities say the unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video at a local business where the credit card was used to buy a Mac Book Laptop computer.

If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.