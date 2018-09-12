Credit card fraud suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are releasing a photo of an unknown woman in hopes of solving a credit card fraud investigation.
Law enforcement says a vehicle was broken into at Brewbaker School on Aug. 29.
Immediately after the vehicle was broken into, authorities say the unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video at a local business where the credit card was used to buy a Mac Book Laptop computer.
If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
