Amanda: Keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence

Florence remains a category 4 hurricane this morning with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.
Some additional strengthening is possible, but intensification appears to have stalled at the moment. Florence will approach the Carolina coastline Friday, slowing down substantially near the coast. This will result in significant ambiguity in forecast track and elevate the potential for catastrophic amounts of rainfall.
Closer to home in Alabama, scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely develop across the area by early Wednesday afternoon. Heat will help drive those storms with high temperatures spiking into the lower 90s, but it will feel even hotter with heat index values hoovering on either side of 100° at times.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.