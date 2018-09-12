Extra police patrols coming to Montgomery’s Garden District

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Department’s latest hot spot initiative: Montgomery’s Garden District, the response to a capital murder investigation and a slew of property crimes ranging from car theft to break-ins and shoplifting.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says the increase is based on need, and the fear that exists within that community.
"There's a lot of tension out there, but we are also gathering a lot of information", Finley stated.
MPD arrested 5 defendants for the murder of Samuel James. Still, Chief Finley is reluctant to say those defendants played a role in the various property crimes – or that the uptick in crime is holistically driven by gang activity.
"With additional patrol and help from the community, we are going to target those locations and individuals responsible", he explained. "Knowing that the police department is focused on this area will make a difference."
The troubling takeaway from the murder investigation: three of the five defendants are 16 years old. Jay'Shun Edwards, 16, Marcus Brown, 16, Nicolas Moore, 16, Taketrin Bivins, 28, and Queneshia King, 25, are all charged with capital offenses.
Finley calls the rash of juvenile arrests in this case an exception, stating the number of teens arrested for violent crimes is down, compared to last year.
"That was unusual to see those 3 individuals under the age of 18", Finley explained. "The numbers we see in juveniles encounters and arrests, the crimes they are perpetrating is property crime."
The chief does admit that gang activity could be luring some teens to the streets, but doesn't believe it's the catalyst behind an increase in criminal activity involving juveniles.
"That neighborhood environment that they live, they feel there's no hope no other outlet, so this is the way they survive", Finley stated. "They think we are all in this together: gangs, neighborhood groups -- we are going to commit a crime because we are hungry or we can do it."
As for where they're getting their guns, Finley says teens are arming themselves with stolen weapons, likely taken from well-intentioned citizens.
"85% of car break-ins are the vehicle is left unsecured as well as the stolen vehicles", he stated. "A weapon may be found inside. They use the stolen vehicles and weapons in other crimes. To keep it simple, lock and secure your property."
Finley believes the easy reach of firearms is fueling the escalation and cycle of property crime to violent crime.
"In terms of one incident leading to another incident of violent crime."
He says the nation is grappling with the difficult reality of losing teens to the streets, with no easy answer to lure them away from a life of crime.
"How do we engage our youth into a different mindset in committing crime", Finley asked? "That's the million dollar question."
As for the non-violent juvenile offenders, the chief is open to non-traditional ways to mitigate criminal sentences in hopes of re-directing their paths.
"I'm unopposed to alternative sentences to incarceration to make them a better citizen", he stated.
Finley believes the Garden District's criminal issues stem from perpetrators of all ages, many of which he hopes to have behind bars in short order.
He plans to continue the Garden District detail until his additional resources are no longer needed, or must be moved.
“We are communicating with those residents more effectively, they are going to be the eyes and ears for us in the event we have to put our resources elsewhere.”
