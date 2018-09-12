NBC’s Lester Holt to visit Montgomery on ‘Across America’ tour

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will visit Montgomery on his nation-wide Across America tour, NBC News announced Wednesday afternoon.
During the week of Oct. 8, Holt will anchor NBC Nightly News from five states over five days. The exact date Holt will be in Montgomery hasn’t been released.
In addition to Montgomery, he will visit Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; San Diego, California and Tampa, Florida.
“Spread across five states in five days, Holt drills down on the issues that impact Americans in their hometowns and highlights those working to strengthen their communities and inspire others. “Across America” engages in conversations beyond the breaking news from Washington to zero-in on the challenges facing Americans just weeks before many head to the voting booth,” NBC News said in a news release Wednesday.
This is Holt’s third nationwide tour.
Earlier this spring, Holt traveled to Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The series began in January 2017.
