MFR receives $3.5M FEMA grant

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department received a 3.5 million-dollar grant from Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), Senator Richard Shelby announced.
The grant is called the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or "SAFER" grant. It provides funding to hire additional first responders to maintain 24-hour staffing.
The SAFER grant will help Montgomery Fire Rescue hire 33 new firefighters, according to MFR officials. Lt. Jason Cupps says that addition will help adequately staff the trucks and significantly cut the department's overtime budget.
“That's the other great news, we are officially booting off a new recruiting campaign,” Cupps said. “Now is a great time to apply to Montgomery Fire Rescue we will be working with personnel. It should be opening up online any day now.”
Cupps says the recruiting period is now until February as that's when the funds will be received.
Montgomery Fire Rescue has the highest possible rating for fire services. That top rating is awarded to less than one percent of departments across the nation.
