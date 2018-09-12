Oscar De La Hoya says he’s going to run for president

(CNN) - According to USA Today, legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya says he's “very seriously” planning to run for president in 2020.
De La Hoya said if Kanye West can announce that he may run, why can’t he?
He made the announcement in Las Vegas where he is promoting an upcoming boxing match.
"I've had literally, over the years, ever since I became a professional in boxing, I've had millions of people tell me, 'Look, why don't you represent? Why don't you stand up and have a bigger voice?' And obviously, the biggest voice you can have is being president," De La Hoya told TMZ Sports.
The 45-year-old Olympic champ says he'll run as a Democrat.
However, if he throws his hat into the political ring, his personal life will likely be a factor.
De La Hoya has had well-publicized problems with drugs and alcohol and has spent time in rehab.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.