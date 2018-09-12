Purse with $6,000 inside stolen in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - A customer who stopped at a restaurant in Tuskegee ended up the victim of a purse theft and the suspect got away with a large amount of cash, according to authorities.
Tuskegee police say the victim accidentally left her purse at the American Deli restaurant on July 28. Inside was around $6,000 in cash as well as credit cards and identifying information about the victim.
Now, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is identifying the suspect and asking for tips to bring him into custody.
Eric Sa’Quondre Johnson, is facing a first-degree theft charge.
Johnson, who also goes by the name Redd Black, is 22-years-old, and approximately 5′9″ and 210 pounds.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s location should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
