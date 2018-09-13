AL national forests waive campground fees for Hurricane Florence evacuees

(WAFF) - The USDA Forest Service has waived campground fees for overnight use for individuals displaced by Hurricane Florence. This waiver applies to all Forest Service-run facilities as well as those under a concession campground special use permit throughout the Bankhead, Talladega, Conecuh and Tuskegee national forests.
In addition, the agency has waived the 14-day camping stay limit for individuals displaced by the storm. This fee waiver will be re-evaluated on Nov. 1 and extended if necessary.
Individuals displaced by Hurricane Florence should complete the information on fee envelope forms. For concession-run campgrounds, evacuees need to register with the campground host and identify themselves as storm evacuees.
Reservations made on Recreation.gov will still be honored and that service will remain available to the public. Displaced individuals arriving at our facilities will need to coordinate with the campground hosts to determine available sites based on current reservations.
For information on available Alabama national forest campgrounds, click here or call 334-832-4470.
