Body found along roadside in Ozark

OZARK, AL (WSFA) - Investigators in south Alabama are investigating a possible hit-and-run case after finding a man’s body along a roadside early Thursday morning. The man’s identity is being withheld until family can be notififed.
A call came into the Dale County E-911 center just before 6:30 a.m. and the caller said there was a man lying in the grass just off Logan Road in Ozark.
Police and medics responded to the area and found the victim, who was not breathing. Medics were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
A death investigation is underway by Ozark police and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office to determine if the man was a victim of a hit-and-run incident.
The body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
Law enforcement is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Ozark Police at 334-774-2644.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.