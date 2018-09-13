2020 Census job applications now available online

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -If you’re looking for a job, take advantage of the upcoming 2020 Census and fill out an online application!
The U.S. Census Bureau is getting ready ahead of the count and is looking to fill full-time, part-time and intermittent jobs. Here’s the application.
“Millions of dollars in federal funding are based on Census data. Montgomery has several Census tracts with a high risk of being undercounted," according to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. " We urge Montgomerians with grassroots connections to apply for these positions.”
The Census determines federal funding levels to each state for a wide variety of things including Medicaid, Medicare Part B, Highway planning and construction, public housing, school lunches and many other programs.
Alabama currently gets more than $47.6 billion annually from these federal assistance programs.
Census jobs pay as much as $18 per hour and interviews of successful applicants will begin soon.
