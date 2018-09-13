Child leaves Montgomery elementary school unnoticed

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A child who attends a Montgomery elementary school was able to leave campus and walk home without ever being noticed, officials with Montgomery Public Schools confirmed Thursday.
MPS spokesman Tom Salter said the student, a 6-year-old boy who attends Fitzpatrick Elmentary School, left the campus unnoticed Thursday and walked to his house.
When the boy arrived home, a family member called the school to report what had happened.
The boy’s family reached out to WSFA 12 News after the incident and said he told them he’d gotten scared because a teacher told him she was going to give him to a monster who takes bad children.
MPS has opened an investigation to determine how the child was able to leave campus.
