Florence on final approach

Time is running out for the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence makes it’s final approach. The hurricane has weakened slightly overnight, now with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. That makes it a CAT 2 hurricane, but one with a large and expansive wind field. Landfall is expected either late tonight or early tomorrow.
Our weather remains unaffected by Florence with highs into the lower 90s and heat index values around 100 degrees at times. Scattered afternoon storms will have nothing to do with the hurricane. Rain chances drop slightly into the start of the weekend, and unless Florence drifts farther southwest than currently expected, we would not see any rain from Florence.
