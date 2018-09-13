Guest Editorial: Montgomery Area Food Bank

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - By Rich Deem with Montgomery Area Food Bank
Hi again. I’m Rich Deem from the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
Throughout the Feeding America Network, September is recognized as “Hunger Action Month”. I especially like the word “action” in this title because we understand that it is not enough to care about hunger; we must do something about hunger.
Have you taken a moment to consider what kind of people are hungry? What is your picture of hunger?
Facing the hunger problem every day for many years, I can tell you that hunger takes a variety of shapes and sizes. Hunger is the senior citizen who has worked hard all his or her life (often working minimum wage jobs) and now they’ve reached the place where they must live on a social security benefit of $800 a month.
Add in the 300,000 alabama children who are hungry due to no fault of their own.
And then, there are the “working poor”. Who go to work, but their wages aren’t enough to consistently put food on the table.
Even some of our U.S. military are put in this category. So, over the years my picture has changed from a single portrait to a mosaic of different shapes and sizes that have one common denominator.
Without our help, they simply can’t make it.
Thank you for taking action to battle the hunger problem in Alabama.
