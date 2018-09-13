Hurricane Florence reminds some of Alabama’s road evacuation for the Gulf Coast

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - As thousands are evacuating from North and South Carolina, it reminds some of Alabama’s evacuation plan for the Gulf Coast if there were an emergency.
The Alabama Department of Transportation created an interstate lane-reversal plan, also called a contraflow plan, when evacuating people from the Gulf Coast. During the plan, I-65 from Mobile to Montgomery operates entirely in the northbound direction. These are called contraflow lanes.
The plan incorporates ALDOT, Alabama National Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
“We pair ALDOT with law enforcement at every exit,” said Tony Harris, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation.
These agencies work together at each exit and make sure people do not drive the wrong way. The Alabama National Guard said it would place nearly 300 to 400 soldiers on the roads in scenarios like these.
“And they will close each of those exits, and then they will permanently man each of those exits for as long as the interstate is contraflowed,” said Corporal Jim Hawkins, director of military support with the Alabama National Guard.
Contraflow could be a problem for the national guard. Before a storm, they bring supplies and resources to that area.
“The same time that you’re trying to get people to leave Mobile or Baldwin counties or that storm area, you’re trying to get resources into that area to be prepared for the storm,” Hawkins said. “If the interstate’s reversed, we’ve got to take secondary roads, so it slows that process.”
Alabama has only reversed the highways twice. Once in 2004 and the other in 2005.
“We’ve managed to evacuate both times without a loss of life, and that’s significant for us because some states have had fatalities during their evacuations,” Harris said. “We believe that we have been lucky, but we believe a lot of that success comes from rehearsing our plan annually and having our people trained to move people safely.”
The governor needs to approve contraflow before the process begins.
