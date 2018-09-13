1 killed in Montgomery crash involving car, dump truck

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A crash involving a car and dump truck that happened Monday morning in Montgomery has turned fatal, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police say a 2006 Mack CV713 dump truck and a 2000 Ford Taurus collided around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Selma Highway and Woodcrest Drive.
The driver of the Ford, 70-year-old Montgomery resident Lottie Manora, was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment but died from her injuries. The truck driver was not injured.
An initial investigation by MPD determined the dump truck was traveling west on Selma Highway when it hit Manora’s vehicle from behind.
The investigation to determine the cause of the crash is ongoing.
