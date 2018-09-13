Montgomery natives return home from Carolinas to escape Florence

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Jasmine and Joshua Trimble evacuated to Montgomery this week in anticipation of Hurricane Florence making landfall. The siblings are from Montgomery, and they said they are happy their parents still live in city.
“I am staying with my parents, so it’s been a nice little ‘hurrication’ if you will,” Trimble said. “We get to do some visiting and wedding planning and things of that nature. We’re turning lemons into lemonade.”
Jasmine Trimble left Ladson, South Carolina, which is in Charleston County, with her fiancée and their two dogs. Trimble works with Charleston County’s emergency management department and said she had been eyeing Florence’s path for days before deciding to evacuate.
“We saw the press conference when the governor declared a state of emergency,” Trimble said. “We just decided it would be safer to be here than there.”
Trimble said they didn’t face bad traffic, which he attributes to lane reversals along the South Carolina coast going into affect and leaving early.
“We knew the lane reversals would go into effect at noon on Tuesday, so decided to get ahead of the traffic,” Trimble said. “We left at six that morning, and they had already started to block the exits.”
Meanwhile, Joshua Trimble is a sophomore at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina. He said he did not make the decision to leave until the university canceled classes. He said he and some other students carpooled to get home.
“A lot of my friends, both in and out of state, wanted to get out,” Trimble said.
While Jasmine Trimble said friends she spoke with did not have issues with traffic, they did say there was price gouging at some of the hotels further in from the coast.
WSFA 12 News reached out to a number of hotels in Montgomery. Staff members said they had seen “some” evacuees and were not yet at capacity. One hotel owner also said he expects more reservations as hotels in the Atlanta-area fill up and people move further inland.
The Montgomery Convention and Visitors Bureau said it had not received any calls for assistance as of Wednesday afternoon.
