Overturned tractor-trailer removed from I-85 ramp at E. Blvd.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on the Eastern Boulevard toward Interstate 85 experienced delays for several hours Thursday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer, but the ramp has since reopened.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, the 18-wheeler crashed at the I-85 on-ramp at the Eastern Boulevard (Exit 6) but did not involve any other vehicles.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
