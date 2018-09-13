Remaining defendants sentenced for 2013 Centennial Hill shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The high-profile prosecution of the 2013 Centennial Hill Bar and Grill murders is over.
The two remaining defendants, Jason McWilliams and Taboris Mock, were both sentenced to 15 years in prison. They pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree assault.
The primary aggressor in this case, Darius Thomas, is already serving an 85 year sentence.
Glenn Thomas, also known as rapper Doe B, Kimberle Johnson and Tinmarious Hamilton were killed in the shooting. Several others were injured.
