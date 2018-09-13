Sheriff’s Office warning about an addictive drug being sold in gas stations

“So some of the same concerns that we had and expressed to our law makers about Kratom we are starting to see resurface with Tianna,” Hammac states. While at Tianna contains herbal supplements that are beneficial it also contains tianeptine. “The opioid like effects that tianeptine would have and probably the most concerning for us it the potential to abuse and the habitual affects this has on a user. The withdraws we are told are rather severe and unpleasant,” he explains.