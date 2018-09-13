Sheriff’s Office warning about an addictive drug being sold in gas stations

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A big problem tonight in Shelby County. Recovering drug addicts are trying to substitute their cravings with this supplement but drug rehab counselors are saying it is just as addictive. Captain Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task says there are two things that really concern drug officers about Tianna it is sold at your local gas station and it contains tianeptine.
“We have seen a transition where Kratom has not been as problematic for us in the state of Alabama thanks to our lawmakers who a couple of years ago made this illegal to buy sell or consume in the state of Alabama,” Hammac explains. But now another product is popping up more often to fill that void.
“So some of the same concerns that we had and expressed to our law makers about Kratom we are starting to see resurface with Tianna,” Hammac states. While at Tianna contains herbal supplements that are beneficial it also contains tianeptine. “The opioid like effects that tianeptine would have and probably the most concerning for us it the potential to abuse and the habitual affects this has on a user. The withdraws we are told are rather severe and unpleasant,” he explains.
Captain Hammac says they are hearing from addiction counselors and physicians that this supplement is a problem for their patients. They are seeing addicts or people with chronic pain switching to this thinking it is a better option. Captain Hammac says if you are looking for alternatives to traditional medicine shopping at gas station is not a good choice.
