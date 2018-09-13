‘Spiderman’ suspect sentenced for 2013 armed robberies

DALLAS COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect in two armed robberies in Dallas County has been sentenced to prison, according to the district attorney’s office.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Eric Robinson Junior has been sentenced for two armed robbery cases from 2013. Robinson will serve a 20-year spilt sentence: five years in prison followed by another five years of probation.
Jackson says during the robberies, Robinson wore a Spideman mask giving him the nickname ‘Spiderman’. The robberies happened at the ABC Store and Save-A-Lot during a four-day period.
