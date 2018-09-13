Talladega Superspeedway providing refuge for Florence evacuees

“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in the Carolinas and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch stated of the venue, which is located just off I-20 between Atlanta (GA) and Birmingham, AL. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”