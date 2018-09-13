Talladega Superspeedway providing refuge for Florence evacuees

TALLADEGA, AL (WBRC) - Officials at the Talladega Superspeedway announced Wednesday they will offer a portion of its campgrounds free to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the path of Hurricane Florence.
The facilities will open up Thursday morning, September 13 at 9 a.m.
The area available to evacuees will include access to hot showers and restroom facilities as well as water connections on gravel areas.
“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in the Carolinas and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch stated of the venue, which is located just off I-20 between Atlanta (GA) and Birmingham, AL. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”
Evacuees must keep pets on leashes while on the property. Livestock isn’t allowed.
For more information, you can contact the guest services department at 256-362-2261 or email tssguestservices@talladegasuperspeedway.com.
