8th graders get a look at potential careers

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - In Opelika, students are being encouraged to start thinking in preparing for their future careers while they are still in middle school.
Thursday is the first of a two day event for eight graders called the Career Discovery Expo. Over 4,000 8th graders from 13 counties will get to experience hands-on activities with regional businesses at the Career Discovery Expo held at Southern Union Community College.
The purpose of the Expo is to help students make smart decisions about their future and to help them understand the value of education in preparing for successful careers.
“It’s very important because they are at an age where they are mature enough to begin thinking about that, and as they enter into high school they need to be able to have an idea of what they want to do as they choose their courses that they are going to take in high school and as they begin to think beyond high school," says Career Discovery Expo Chairperson, Rod Cater. "They’re going to get one on one interaction. They’re going to get to see some really neat things that these participants set up, these vendors have set up for the students, and they are going to get to ask very specific questions about what it takes to enter that particular career.”
There will be 11 career clusters in attendance that will teach students about things like education requirements for jobs and average salaries.
The expo is a two day event, with more students getting to talk to businesses Friday.
