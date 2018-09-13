8th graders get a look at potential careers

“It’s very important because they are at an age where they are mature enough to begin thinking about that, and as they enter into high school they need to be able to have an idea of what they want to do as they choose their courses that they are going to take in high school and as they begin to think beyond high school," says Career Discovery Expo Chairperson, Rod Cater. "They’re going to get one on one interaction. They’re going to get to see some really neat things that these participants set up, these vendors have set up for the students, and they are going to get to ask very specific questions about what it takes to enter that particular career.”