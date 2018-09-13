Troy sends out campus safety alert after student robbed

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Troy University sent out a campus safety alert Thursday morning after a student was robbed at gunpoint.
According to Troy University officials, a student was robbed at gunpoint on campus around 12 a.m. The incident happened as the student was walking toward his residence hall from the parking lot adjacent to Sorrell Chapel.
The victim told police the suspect was wearing a hoodie when he approached the student from behind, armed with a handgun. The suspect took the student’s wallet and two books from his book bag before leaving in a silver Honda CRV with a spare tire on the back tailgate.
The student was not injured during the robbery, according to the university.
The university sent out a campus alert following the incident and advised campus residents to be alert.
The City of Troy Police are assisting University Police in searching for the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who has seen a vehicle matching that description, is urged to contact the University Police at 334-670-3215 or the secret witness line at 334-670-5814.
