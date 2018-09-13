Wayne Farms expansion almost complete

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - Wayne Farms is one of the nation’s largest vertically integrated poultry producers. On Thursday, the company held a briefing with city leaders from Enterprise and surrounding areas regarding the company’s $100 million expansion to its Enterprise processing facility.
“This is a huge facility,” said operations manager Eddie Fortner. “We’re actually investing $108 million into this facility.”
The new expansion will bring a boost to the surrounding economy as well as create over 400 new jobs.
“One thing I’ve always said is to be a good neighbor,” said Enterprise mayor William Cooper. “We have the facilities and we have the people. Not only will this serve Enterprise but the surrounding towns in the Wiregrass. It means that this will be a plus for the whole area.”
Once the expansion is complete, Wayne Farms' next goal is to improve on the new process they add.
“We’re about at the point to where we’re not going to grow anymore at this time,” said Fortner. “With the processes that we’ve added, we’re going to build on them, get better, get real good at them, and who knows in the future what will happen.”
Wayne Farms currently has three locations in South Alabama in Enterprise, Dothan, and Union Springs. The expansion is expected to be completed by February of 2019.
