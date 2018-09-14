Adoption prices cut in half this weekend at MHS

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is lowering their adoption prices after 50 animals were surrendered in the past 48 hours.
According to MHS, Friday through Sunday you can adopt an animal for half the normal adoption fee.
The shelter, which is located off of John Overton Drive, hopes this adoption special will help these animals find their forever homes.
For more information about the adoption process or which animals are available, click this link.
