Adoption prices cut in half this weekend at MHS

The cut happened after an influx of animals over 2 days

By WSFA Staff | September 14, 2018 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 10:12 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is lowering their adoption prices after 50 animals were surrendered in the past 48 hours.

According to MHS, Friday through Sunday you can adopt an animal for half the normal adoption fee.

The shelter, which is located off of John Overton Drive, hopes this adoption special will help these animals find their forever homes.

For more information about the adoption process or which animals are available, click this link.

