Autauga County robbery, burglary suspect arrested

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Two weeks after an armed man broke into an Autaugaville home in the middle of the night, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspect.
Jermichael Nixon was arrested early Friday morning after the sheriff’s office got a tip he was at a house on North Pickett Street in Autaugaville. Deputies took him into custody without incident.
Nixon is charged with robbery and burglary after an Aug. 30 incident on Autauga Street.
Investigators say the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from a window around midnight and then climbed into the home. Inside, authorities say he pulled a handgun, pushed a woman to the ground, then stole her purse containing approximately $200.
The suspect then fled back through the window and disappeared.
Following his arrest, Nixon was taken to the Autauga Metro Jail where bond was set at $30,000.
