Chaos erupts at stunt-filled Paul Walker tribute

WEST COVINA, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – It's been nearly five years since actor Paul Walker died in a car crash.
Wednesday marked the "Fast and the Furious" star's birthday, and fans honored him by doing dangerous car stunts in a mall parking lot.
Then, violence erupted.
Multiple videos posted on social media show the chaos that broke out at the tribute.
Two mall security guards were assaulted.
Videos show a member of the crowd shoving one guard. The shoves turned to punches before other crowd members stepped in to break up the fight.
The guard then returned to his damaged truck amid chants from the crowd to tip it over.
No one carried out that suggestion, but some people did jump on the windshield.
Police soon arrived, and most of the crowd took off.
Authorities are investigating the incident as felony vandalism and assault.
