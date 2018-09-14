Eufaula City Schools superintendent resigns, approved for state job

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - The Eufaula City Schools superintendent resigned Thursday after serving the district since 2016.
Dr. Elisabeth Davis was approved Thursday morning for the position of Assistant Superintendent of the Division of Teaching and Learning by the Alabama State Board of Education. The Eufaula City Schools’ board plans to meet Monday to accept Dr. Davis’ letter of resignation.
“Eufaula has been a great place for my family. We appreciate the students, staff, board and community members for making us feel like a special part of Eufaula," Dr. Davis said. "We had intended to stay for many years; however, this new position is a perfect fit for a person like me who has a passion for working in the trenches with teachers and administrators to meet the needs of all students to fully equip them for a future that requires critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation. While I have enjoyed my time in Eufaula, I feel like I am prepared to help meet the needs of each system, grade level, class and student across the state of Alabama.”
“We wish Dr. Davis well in her new position," said Otis Hill, Eufaula City Schools' board president. "We are happy to have another friend in Montgomery at the state department and appreciate what she has done for the students in Eufaula City Schools.”
Dr. Davis will start her new position on Oct. 1. She will be coordinating programs that support teaching and learning across the state including Federal Programs, Instructional Services, Special Education, School Improvement, The Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI), and The Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative (AMSTI).
