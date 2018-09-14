Eufaula City Schools superintendent resigns, approved for state job

“Eufaula has been a great place for my family. We appreciate the students, staff, board and community members for making us feel like a special part of Eufaula," Dr. Davis said. "We had intended to stay for many years; however, this new position is a perfect fit for a person like me who has a passion for working in the trenches with teachers and administrators to meet the needs of all students to fully equip them for a future that requires critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation. While I have enjoyed my time in Eufaula, I feel like I am prepared to help meet the needs of each system, grade level, class and student across the state of Alabama.”