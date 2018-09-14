First Alert: Florence makes landfall, impacts Carolinas

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The eye of Hurricane Florence officially made landfall at 7:15 am EDT near the Wrightville Beach area of North Carolina.
As of the 11 am EDT update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence remains a low-end Category 1 storm as of Friday morning. With sustained winds near 80 mph, it’s not the stronger hurricane to ever exist, but it is battering the coasts of both North and South Carolina right now with heavy rain, gusty damaging winds and high surf.
Florence has slowed its movement even more than before; it is only travelling around three mph off towards the west-southwest.
Per NHC, the forecast track has the center of Florence moving further inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week. Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight while significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland.
New complete update from the National Hurricane Center will be released at 1 pm CDT.
Reports from NHC:
· Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.
· A Weatherflow station at Fort Macon, North Carolina recently reported a sustained wind of 71 mph with a gust to 92 mph.
· A NOAA observing site at Cape Lookout, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 70 mph with a gust to 85 mph.
· A USGS gauge at New Bern, North Carolina, on the Neuse River is currently recording 10.1 feet of inundation.
· Another USGS gauge in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, recently recorded 5.5 feet of inundation.
